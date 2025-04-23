China's crewed moon landing mission progressing steadily: CMSA

April 23

JIUQUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's crewed moon landing mission is progressing steadily, with the carrier rocket, manned spacecraft, lunar lander, lunar suit and crewed lunar rover all undergoing prototype research and development testing as planned, the China Manned Space Agency said on Wednesday.

A series of new tests will be organized in the subsequent phase to comprehensively verify the key functional performance of the flight products, according to the agency.

