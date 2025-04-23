Home>>
China's crewed moon landing mission progressing steadily: CMSA
(Xinhua) 11:19, April 23, 2025
JIUQUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's crewed moon landing mission is progressing steadily, with the carrier rocket, manned spacecraft, lunar lander, lunar suit and crewed lunar rover all undergoing prototype research and development testing as planned, the China Manned Space Agency said on Wednesday.
A series of new tests will be organized in the subsequent phase to comprehensively verify the key functional performance of the flight products, according to the agency.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Drier lunar far side offers insight on moon's evolution
- China unveils historic lunar sample exhibition in Beijing
- Interview: China's lunar exploration achieves systematic progress, says chief designer
- China's manned lunar exploration program under steady progress
- China reveals names of moon-landing spacesuit, manned lunar rover
- China's Chang'e-7 mission to land on lunar south pole for water ice search: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.