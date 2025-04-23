China announces new life science experiments in space station

Xinhua) 11:13, April 23, 2025

JIUQUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The new life science experiments in China's space station during the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceflight mission will involve zebrafish, planarians and streptomyces, China Manned Space Agency announced on Wednesday.

