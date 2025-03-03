Feature: Pakistani astronaut to enter Chinese space station, marking new milestone of cooperation

Xinhua) 09:45, March 03, 2025

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan on Friday signed a cooperation agreement here on spaceflight of a Pakistani astronaut on Chinese space station, the first time for a foreign astronaut, marking a new chapter of China-Pakistan aerospace cooperation.

"It is a landmark milestone in the history of Pakistan space program. Pakistan has become the member of the elite club of human space flight," said Muhammad Yousuf Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.

Under the agreement, the selection process of astronauts will last for about a year, and the Pakistani astronauts will join in a comprehensive and systematic training camp in China.

"I see the human space flight program of China nowadays is at the top. China achieved the targets very quickly, and they got at equal with the International Space Station," said Khan.

According to Khan, Pakistan will select five astronaut candidates from the military and civilians, who will later be trained in China. Through physical fitness, mental tolerance and adaptability tests, the best two will be selected, and one of them will carry out the space flight mission together with Chinese counterparts.

"Our astronaut will be in space, and he will perform the experiments during his flight and his stay in Tiangong (Chinese space station), it will be broadcasted in Pakistan to motivate our young engineers, scientists and young generation," Khan noted.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing of the agreement.

"This is yet another wonderful gesture from the Chinese government to further deepen our cooperation in this field and many other fields over the last many decades. And I would like to thank the Chinese government, for not only this program is underway speedily, but also supporting Pakistan throughout these years to strengthen our economy under the CPEC," he said.

Chinese astronaut Ye Guangfu also attended the signing ceremony. "Via these few days of communication, I have felt enthusiasm and sincerity of the Pakistani side. I am very willing to share my personal experience with Pakistani colleagues," he said.

"After they join our team, I will introduce to them precautions for key operations, help them adapt to training pace and master space flight skills as soon as possible. I look forward to the Pakistani astronaut being a member of the Chinese space station," he added.

Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, told Xinhua that China is always willing to share its development achievements for the benefits of mankind. The signing of the agreement provides an example for more developing countries to participate in international manned space cooperation, which will inspire more countries to work together to explore the mystery of the universe.

Such an agreement, under which the first foreign astronaut is Pakistani, reflected an unbreakable all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and with their friendship seen in the vast space," Lin said.

