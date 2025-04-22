China launches tourism promotion campaign, highlighting inbound travel

Xinhua) 08:44, April 22, 2025

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday launched a tourism promotion campaign centering on the 15th China Tourism Day, which falls on May 19.

Running until May 31, the campaign will feature over 6,000 beneficial measures for tourists nationwide, with more than 1 billion yuan (about 138.78 million U.S. dollars) of subsidies to be provided by over 60 cooperative entities including Meituan and Alipay, Li Xiaoyong, an official with the ministry, told a press conference.

Notably, the campaign will highlight inbound tourism promotion, as the ministry will work with other authorities to make inbound tourism more convenient and provide more diverse tourism products, Li said.

Overseas tourism agencies will be invited to China for on-site visits and business negotiations, while promotion of Chinese tourism resources will be carried out overseas, Li added.

In the first quarter of 2025, China's border officers recorded 17.44 million border crossings made by foreign nationals, representing a 33.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to the National Immigration Administration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)