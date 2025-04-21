Trending in China | Yunzi: Yunnan's treasured Go stones

(People's Daily App) 15:52, April 21, 2025

With origins dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), Yunzi stones are unique playing pieces for the game weiqi (also called Go) made in Yunnan Province. Renowned for their exceptional quality and meticulous craftsmanship, Yunzi stones are widely regarded as the finest Go pieces available, holding a treasured place in the world of this ancient game.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Produced by Xu Zhuo and Xie Jianjuan)

