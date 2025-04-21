Sheer size of a container ship
(People's Daily App) 15:51, April 21, 2025
Step into a shipyard and prepare to be awed by the monumental size of a container ship from a ground-level perspective. This maritime giant made by a Chinese shipyard cost 1.4 billion yuan (about $192 million).
