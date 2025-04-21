Young girl masters Wing Chun
(People's Daily App) 15:50, April 21, 2025
Watch as this talented young girl brings Wing Chun to life with stunning precision and grace. Her fluid movements blend softness and strength, from lightning-fast strikes to steady, focused stances, capturing the true spirit of this timeless martial art.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Wang Yue)
