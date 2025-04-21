Young girl masters Wing Chun

(People's Daily App) 15:50, April 21, 2025

Watch as this talented young girl brings Wing Chun to life with stunning precision and grace. Her fluid movements blend softness and strength, from lightning-fast strikes to steady, focused stances, capturing the true spirit of this timeless martial art.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Wang Yue)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)