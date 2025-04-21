Xi's visits hailed as inspiring, strategic and timely

10:05, April 21, 2025 By YANG WANLI in Bangkok, SHI XIAOFENG in Phnom Penh, and YANG RAN in Beijing ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping's recent trip to Southeast Asia, his first overseas visit this year, underscored China's commitment to bolstering good-neighborly relations and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, analysts said.

Xi visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia last week, demonstrating China's dedication to supporting multilateralism and international trade rules. Amid global challenges like trade protectionism and unilateralism, China's efforts to build a community with a shared future with its neighbors inject fresh energy into regional and global economic growth and stability, the analysts said.

Throughout his tour, Xi reaffirmed China's commitment to fostering friendship and partnership with neighboring nations.

In Vietnam, Xi said that building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future carries great global significance. In Malaysia, he said that China is ready to work with Malaysia to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future. In Cambodia, Xi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet agreed to build an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era and designated 2025 as the China-Cambodia Year of Tourism.

Rujipun Assarut, a senior researcher at the Kasikorn Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, said, "Amid US tariff tensions, President Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia trip is a well-timed and strategic move signifying how China is willing to be a dependable economic partner while nurturing relationships in the advancement of mutual prosperity among the countries.

"China and the countries have signed dozens of cooperation agreements, including deals on enhancing supply chains and railway cooperation with Vietnam and upgrading joint industrial parks with Malaysia. These will strengthen cooperation in supply chains and trade promotion between China and the region," he added.

Nguyen Minh Vu, Vietnam's permanent deputy minister of foreign affairs, said the outcomes of President Xi's state visit are diverse and outstanding, with positive and long-term impacts on bilateral relations, according to a report by Viet Nam News, the national English language daily.

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan told local media on Thursday that Malaysia and China will set up a consultative council to coordinate the implementation of 31 bilateral cooperation documents signed between the two countries during Xi's state visit.

Loh Wee Keng, chairman of the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, said: "Twelve years ago, during President Xi's first visit to Malaysia (as president), he introduced numerous projects. This year's visit further enhances China-Malaysia cooperation, opening up more opportunities for businesses."

He emphasized that as the United States' new tariff policy creates global economic uncertainty, Xi's visit to Southeast Asia was timely and will bring more economic opportunities and stability to the region.

Suthiphand Chirathivat, a professor emeritus of economics and former director of the ASEAN Studies Center at Chulalongkorn University, said Xi's trip conveyed the message that China wants to work together with Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries for an open dialogue.

"ASEAN countries should take a pause and think about who should be trusted. It's obvious that the US only prioritizes its own interests. As emerging economies in the world, China and ASEAN are important to each other and need each other," he said.

"As economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN accelerates, trade and investment continue to grow steadily, and collaboration in industrial and supply chains is becoming increasingly close. After President Xi's trip, I believe such relations will grow even closer with stronger mutual trust," he added.

Chhem Kieth Rethy, senior minister and chairman of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Cambodia, said he believes that the building of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era will be a moment of renewal for both countries.

President Xi's visit inspired greater confidence regarding the cooperation and development between the two countries, he said.

Xinhua contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)