Interview: Chinese market increasingly crucial for Slovakia amid U.S. tariff hikes: expert

Xinhua) 14:47, April 19, 2025

BRATISLAVA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Amid the U.S. tariff hikes, Slovak companies are increasingly regarding China as a crucial market for their products and service, a trade professional has said.

Slovak companies are highly interested in promoting market shares in China, and believe their high-quality products will be embraced by Chinese consumers, said Robert Simoncic, CEO of Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO), which is affiliated with the Slovak Ministry of Economy.

A total of 10 Slovak companies, mostly from the areas of food production and cosmetics, have made their debut in the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo, Simoncic told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The expo, slated for April 13-18 in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province, is the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. During the expo, Slovakia presented its national pavilion for the first time.

"This is one of the steps in our efforts to boost cooperation and investment between China and Slovakia," Simoncic noted.

He also mentioned the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" imposed by the United States against Europe, deeming the Chinese market as even more important for Slovak companies. "The Chinese market is very open to products from all over the world."

Based on SARIO's experience, he noted, the agency witnessed that the Chinese government has provided lots of valuable support for foreign exports in the country, which is "very unique."

SARIO successfully organized the first Slovak national stand featuring 12 enterprises at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai last year.

Currently, more and more Slovak companies are looking forward to taking part in various trade fairs across China to explore more business opportunities, Simoncic added.

