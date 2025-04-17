China leads green energy transition in Antarctic exploration: experts

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- With the commissioning of its first large-scale renewable energy system at the Qinling Station -- China's newest research station in Antarctica -- and the release of a clean energy development roadmap for the region, China is taking the lead in driving the green energy transition in Antarctic exploration, according to experts.

The Qinling Station, which started operation in February last year, activated its hybrid power supply system this March, signifying China's breakthroughs in key technologies for polar energy equipment and systems, said Sun Hongbin, a leading polar energy scientist at the Polar Research Institute of China.

Sun noted that clean energy potentially accounts for over 60 percent of the system's total power supply, and the hybrid system can provide approximately 2.5 hours of electricity during periods without wind or sunlight, ensuring short-term green operation of the station's research equipment and essential living facilities.

This stands in stark contrast to the over 90 percent reliance on fossil fuels at most of the over 90 research stations across Antarctica, where carbon emissions continue to rise, Sun said.

"How to achieve a clean energy transition in Antarctica is a critical issue for the global scientific community," he said.

Last year, in partnership with other research institutions, the Polar Research Institute of China released a 12-year development outline for Antarctic clean energy utilization technology, providing guidance for the research and development of clean energy technology in Antarctic scientific stations.

Kim Yeadong, former president of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research, said that by progressively deploying solar, wind, and hydrogen energy systems, China is addressing the challenge of stable energy supply in polar regions, offering a viable pathway for low-carbon station operations.

These initiatives not only align with global environmental consensus but also contribute a Chinese solution to the energy transition in Antarctic exploration, he added.

