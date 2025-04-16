Experts discuss Asia's growing economic influence, spirit of inclusiveness amid global shifts

Xinhua) 14:40, April 16, 2025

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Xinhua) -- As the world contends with rapid technological advancements and major policy shifts, most notably the sweeping U.S. tariffs, Asia is increasingly recognized for its growing economic influence and spirit of inclusiveness, scholars and experts said at the 2025 Think Asia Forum on Tuesday.

Alfred Schipke, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, noted that Asia's expanding middle class could complement, or even at some point "supplement," American consumers, provided the region pursues further reforms, greater openness, and a reduction in trade and investment barriers.

The forum gathered over 40 think tank experts and scholars from across Asia, alongside an audience of around 200.

In the past, companies in the world focused on American consumers, aiming to produce cheap goods and services for them. However, now "that gets a little bit more difficult with the trade tension," Schipke said.

For instance, with a middle class of approximately 400 million, China represents substantial potential. "China is critically important in this process. It is the largest economy in the region. Many countries have very strong trade relationships with China," he explained to Xinhua.

He further pointed out that increasing Chinese foreign direct investment in other parts of Asia opens new avenues for collaboration in production and investment.

Schipke also said that the current global uncertainties could serve as "a call to action," urging nations to convert challenges into momentum for reform and foster partnerships with like-minded countries.

He pointed to Asia's regional initiatives, such as the New Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Chiang Mai Initiative, as pivotal in enhancing resilience and promoting a degree of regional autonomy.

Chong Sin Woon, secretary-general of the Malaysian Chinese Association, said that Malaysia, as a medium-sized nation, must partner with other Asian countries to develop an economic model that is suited to Asia and diverges from Western templates.

This is especially pertinent, he argued, in light of recent tariffs that reflect "an ideologically driven strategy of economic exclusion."

For a new Asian growth model, Chong proposed three core pillars: strategic autonomy, green and digital drivers, and inclusive and collaborative governance.

"Asia is no longer what it used to be. China has become a major producer, not only in industry but also as a global leader in technology and green energy," said Chong, also former deputy minister of education in Malaysia.

Chong noted that Southeast Asia, as part of the supply chain, has developed very mature capabilities.

Chan Soo Sen, former minister of state in Singapore, echoed the call for stronger cooperation with neighboring countries. He observed that China's consistent focus on regional relations reflects "a very Asian way of thinking," citing the old Chinese saying "a distant relative is not as good as a close neighbor."

Veronika Sintha Saraswati, from the Indonesia-China Partnership Studies Institute, said that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should continue to build political trust with its strongest economic partner, China.

She noted that China has become ASEAN's largest investor, contributing significantly to infrastructure, technology, and trade.

"Take China's recent breakthroughs in high-speed rail, the C919 aircraft, and open-source AI models like DeepSeek. China is not only making its own strides in innovation but also sharing the dividends of development with ASEAN and other Global South countries, demonstrating its commitment to our times," said Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also highlighted the region's shared cultural values, saying that the "spirit of inclusiveness in Asian civilizations" is the intellectual resource required to navigate today's increasingly complex world.

"China is not rising alone. China is taking many other developing countries along with it," said Mohammed Saqib, secretary-general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council.

Saqib underscored the shared wisdom across Asia regarding growth through unity.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)