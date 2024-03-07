Home>>
Differences, frictions should be resolved through dialogue, consultation: FM
(Xinhua) 10:54, March 07, 2024
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and neighboring countries should resolve differences and frictions through dialogue and consultation and jointly address various risks and challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.
Asia is our common home, and to build this home well is the common aspiration of all countries in the region, Wang added.
