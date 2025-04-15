Elena's spring invitation: Experience the charm of Heze's peonies

In the beautiful springtime of April, peonies have come into blossom in Heze, east China's Shandong Province. Elena Davydova from Russia, clad in traditional Hanfu and wearing a flower wreath, visited the city's Caozhou Peony Garden and went on a one-day "peony fairy" experience.

In Chinese culture, the peony symbolizes elegance and grace. With over 1,400 years of cultivation history, Heze boasts more than 1,300 varieties of peonies. The mighty Yellow River flows through the city, depositing fertile soil across the downstream plains helping Heze earn the name of "China's Peony Capital."

Peonies not only bring vibrant spring scenery to Heze, but also fuel a multi-billion-dollar local industry. On top of its sightseeing value, the flower is also edible, and can be used for medicinal purposes and oil pressing, giving it a widespread presence in multiple sectors ranging from food and medicine to cosmetics and cultural products.

Additionally, local peonies have made their way to overseas markets, becoming available in over 30 countries and regions. The small peony definitely lives up to its reputation as the "flower of prosperity," bringing opportunities locally and reaching markets across the globe.

