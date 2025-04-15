China's May Day holiday sparks surge in outbound travel

As the May Day holiday approaches, Chinese travelers are showing a strong preference for short- and medium-haul overseas destinations, underscoring the burgeoning demand for a variety of travel experiences.

Short-haul outbound travel shows strong growth, with both group tours and independent travel gaining popularity. Tuniu Travel data on Monday showed there has been a 60 percent year-on-year increase in group tour bookings and a 29 percent rise in independent travel among Chinese mainland tourists, and Hong Kong and Macao SARs currently dominate the market.

Meanwhile, the surge in short-haul outbound travel demand is also evident in flight bookings, with over 750,000 outbound and inbound flight bookings for the May Day holidays. Reservations to Japan and South Korea have risen by 28 percent year-on-year as of April 9, industry data showed, Beijing Business Today reported.

For longer journeys, European destinations including Italy, Norway and Greece have become preferred options, according to Airbnb. Notably, there is a significant trend of early bookings for European long-haul trips, with some tour products selling out as early as one to two months in advance, per the Beijing Business Today report.

Hu Xinyi, who plans to visit France and Italy during the holiday, told the Global Times on Monday that domestic attractions tend to be crowded, and many places feel similar. "We wanted to explore somewhere different," she said, adding that Europe, with its rich history, is a natural choice.

Although she spent an extra 3,000 yuan ($411) for her trip due to high demand, Hu felt the additional cost was justified, believing that for long trips like this, the extra expense was well worth the extended experience and opportunity to explore new destinations.

Fang Gang, founder of Titicaca Travel Agency in London, told the Global Times on Monday that "With the rapid advancement of AI and digital platforms, the number of independent, self-guided travelers to the UK and Europe has been increasing year by year."

Additionally, rental car services report a surge in bookings for popular road trip destinations like Italy and Nordic countries, with Reykjavik in Iceland seeing a 172 percent increase in May Day bookings, according to the car rental platform zuzuche.

"Outbound travel has been steadily recovering to pre-2019 levels. Iceland, in particular, has remained a popular destination for self-driving tours," Madeline Wang, Director of Sales with Beijing Best Tour, told the Global Times on Monday, noting the growing trend may also be influenced by the introduction of new visa-free policies.

International car rentals remain in strong demand, with Europe long-established as a top region for road trips. Recently, more travelers, both young and old, have been opting for self-driving tours over the traditional group travel, reflecting a shift in travel preferences, Wang added.

"May Day's timing during pleasant spring weather offers ideal conditions for exploring both short- and long-haul destinations," said travel expert Wang Xingbin. He noted that demand for long-haul European trips will peak in July and August when families with children take advantage of the summer break, according to Beijing Business Today.

May Day holiday represents not only a peak in travel activity but also a reflection of evolving travel patterns, with tourists increasingly seeking both quick escapes and longer, more personalized journeys, the expert said.

