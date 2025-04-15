Local guides hold the untranslatable edge in China's tourism boom

Xinhua) 08:49, April 15, 2025

Tourists pose for photos at the Yuyuan Garden area in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Dan Niu, once confined to a cubicle crunching numbers at a Shanghai bank, now spends weekdays cycling through the city's alleyways, leading foreign tourists past steamed bun stalls and hidden galleries tucked off the beaten path.

"On our rides, we can stop anytime to chat with locals at breakfast spots or dance with retirees in public squares," said Dan, whose cycling tours offer international travelers a half-day glimpse into everyday Shanghai, far from the usual tourist trail.

Dan's career shift reflects the boom in "China travel," partly fueled by the continuous optimization of visa-free policies. To date, China has introduced unilateral visa-free policies for 38 countries, and implemented 240-hour transit visa-free arrangements for 54 countries.

The impact has been striking. More than 20 million visa-free inbound trips were recorded in 2024, a 112.3 percent increase year-on-year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

This inbound tourism boom has opened up opportunities for people with foreign language skills like Dan.

GZL International Travel Service in Guangdong Province, south China, has expanded its multilingual guide team to around 30 people, including 14 new team members hired since late 2023, with English-speaking guides remaining the most sought-after.

In an era of AI-powered instant translation, a tourist may travel to any foreign country without the need for a human translator. However, human connection remains highly valued. After all, while technology can translate, it cannot guide. The warmth of a smile and the bond forged in a shared moment still require a human touch.

"What we're seeing goes far beyond language assistance," said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai-based travel agency Spring Tour. Since the relaxation of visa policies, the agency has witnessed a growing influx of European and American tourists seeking immersive cultural experiences that standard itineraries often overlook.

To meet this demand, the agency has included the 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix in its tour packages, offering international visitors an exclusive combination of race event access and carefully curated Shanghai city experiences.

Xu Junjie, a Japanese-speaking guide, has also observed a growing trend in demand for culturally distinctive experiences.

"Alongside classic tours, visitors are increasingly drawn to quintessentially Chinese activities like tai chi and calligraphy," Xu said. "Some even request tours of filming locations inspired by Chinese TV dramas."

Zhao Da, a Spanish-speaking guide, said Spanish tourist visitors tend to have different priorities. "Spanish tourists are captivated by China's natural landscapes, with river cruises being their favorite," Zhao told Xinhua. "Equally important is shopping for unique Chinese-style fashion items."

Even for the tourists from the same region, their interests can vary with their ages. Chen Junjun, an English-speaking guide in Shanghai, observed that elderly European tourists seek historical experience delivered with nostalgic warmth, while Gen Z travelers crave urban explorations, including the city's hidden food gems and vibrant street culture. Therefore, Chen tailors itineraries to suit generational preferences.

Xu Kai, another English-speaking tour guide, has seen a noticeable rise in visitors from South America. He also noticed that this year's inbound tourism season started earlier than last year.

Specializing in high-end travel, Xu curates personalized itineraries that offer visitors access to lesser-known, authentic experiences.

"What surprises most guests is how different China is from what they expected," Xu told Xinhua. "I often hear things like, 'This isn't what we imagined at all,' or 'seeing is believing.'"

Though consulting tourist agencies remains a choice for many foreign travelers, popular Chinese social media platforms have become a thriving market where tourists discover potential tour guides. This is how Yami, a Russian-language graduate student, finds clients.

Living in southwest China's Sichuan Province, home of pandas and spicy hotpot, Yami obtained a tour guide certification in early 2024 and began offering services through Xiaohongshu, or rednote, a popular Chinese social media app.

Yami receives a flood of inquiries through rednote. In the second half of 2024 alone, Yami led 16 Russian tour groups, and the schedule is already fully booked through June this year.

For Yami, guiding is more than just a paycheck. "Through daily interactions, I learn about my guests' lives back home. It feels like a study-abroad experience, with international visitors bringing the world to me," Yami said.

