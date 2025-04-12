Furry companions ride high-speed rails as China expands pet travel options

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows pet transport cases with air circulation, noise reduction and deodorization functions as well as oxygen, temperature and moisture sensors in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Liu Yifan, who often takes her three-year-old corgi on weekend adventures by car or taxi, is now embracing a new travel option -- high-speed rail -- opening the door to longer, farther journeys with her furry companion.

Starting Tuesday, 10 designated trains running between five stations in the cities of Beijing, Jinan, Nanjing, Shanghai and Hangzhou along the Beijing-Shanghai High-speed Railway launched a pilot pet consignment service, allowing qualified domesticated cats and dogs to board with their owners and receive special care during the trip.

Passengers can book the service at least two days in advance through 12306, the China Railway booking platform. Each traveler is allowed to bring one healthy pet weighing no more than 15 kilograms and standing no taller than 40 centimeters at the shoulder, accompanied by a valid quarantine certificate, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Liu, a resident in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, was among the first to try the new service, spending around 500 yuan (about 69 U.S. dollars) to book tickets for herself and her pet on the inaugural day. On Thursday, they enjoyed a one-hour journey to Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu Province.

"I started with a short trip to see if my dog could adapt," said Liu, 24. "I was pleasantly surprised by the professional pet transport case, which features real-time video monitoring and an air circulation system."

According to Wang Lin, a manager of China Railway Express's Hangzhou branch, the Beijing-Shanghai line has the country's highest passenger volume and train frequency, making it valuable testing ground for broader pet-friendly service expansion.

The rollout of the high-speed railway pet consignment service reflects a surge in China's pet population and the growing influence of the pet economy, said Wu Yi, an associate professor at the College of Animal Science and Technology at China Agricultural University. "The demand has prompted the transport sector to facilitate pet-friendly trips, including the development of specialized travel equipment."

According to an industry white paper, the value of China's urban pet (dog and cat) sector reached 300.2 billion yuan in 2024, up 7.5 percent year on year, with the pet population nationwide exceeding 120 million.

A dog is taken care of at the pet waiting lounge of Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua)

Driven by the growing pet-owning community, China has continued to expand travel options for pets. The aviation industry, for instance, has introduced pet-in-cabin services.

A Ragdoll cat owner Li Wei (pseudonym) recalled flying with her feline on Hainan Airlines during the Spring Festival holiday. "It was a pleasant experience. The pet security check was fast and could be done through either an X-ray or manual inspection in a private room. During the flight, a stewardess kindly checked in on us several times," she said.

Hainan Airlines has been a pioneer in pet-in-cabin services since 2018. By November 2024, the carrier had transported more than 10,000 pets in-cabin across trips involving 27 major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Its subsidiary, Lucky Air, and other carriers such as Juneyao Air and China Southern Airlines introduced similar services last year.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport opened China's first dedicated pet lounge in 2024, a spacious facility equipped with air quality monitors, species-specific zones and play areas.

"For many pet owners, pets are already considered part of the family and deserve better care and services. This is a market worth exploring," said a staff member at the airport.

Short-distance travel providers are also stepping up. Last year, a pet-friendly bus began trial operations in Shenzhen, while popular ride-hailing platforms such as Didi Chuxing have launched "pet express" services.

According to Didi Chuxing, pet-designated vehicles are equipped with pet-friendly seat pads, safety belts, and cleaning tools. Drivers receive professional training in pet behavior and emergency handling, and are responsible for providing food and water for pets as needed.

According to Wu, expanding and optimizing pet-friendly public transport not only meets pet owners' emotional needs but also reflects the growing emphasis on animal welfare in Chinese society. "This supports the development of a pet-friendly culture while stimulating related industries and contributing to economic growth," she said.

Wu also stressed the need to ensure safety and hygiene, adding that regulations on pet transport should be established, pet owners should focus on training their pets for behavior in public spaces, and transportation staff must be well-equipped to handle any unexpected situations.

