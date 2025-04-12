U.S. federal spending up despite White House efforts to cut jobs: WSJ
WASHINGTON, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Despite the current U.S. administration's efforts to streamline the federal workforce, federal spending has in fact risen compared to the same period last year, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday.
A WSJ analysis, citing daily financial statements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, shows that since Donald Trump took office in January, government spending has exceeded that of the former Biden administration during the same period in 2024 by 154 billion U.S. dollars.
The Trump administration -- particularly through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk -- has been cutting jobs and terminating contracts.
At Trump's cabinet meeting on Thursday, Musk said he expects DOGE will find 150 billion dollars in savings from "reduction of waste and fraud" in fiscal year 2026, far short of his earlier trillion-dollar goals.
Photos
Related Stories
- Folly of "reciprocal tariffs": How America's trade war harms its own people, global economy
- Macron warns Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariffs pause remains "fragile"
- Explainer: Why are U.S. tariff hikes self-defeating?
- Opinion: Why U.S. "tariff extortion" against China is failing
- Two planes bump wings at Washington D.C.'s Reagan airport, no injuries reported
- Trump underestimates China's negotiating power, says expert
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.