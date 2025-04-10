China, Malaysia discuss economic cooperation, joint response to U.S. tariff hikes

Xinhua) 13:35, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has held a meeting via video link with Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's minister of investment, trade and industry, as Malaysia currently holds the rotating chair of ASEAN, said a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The two sides held in-depth and candid exchanges on strengthening China-Malaysia and China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation, as well as jointly responding to the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" raised by the United States.

Wang said these so-called "reciprocal tariffs" ignore the hard-won balance of interests achieved through years of multilateral trade negotiations and the fact that the United States has long benefited substantially from global trade.

He described the U.S. move as a typical act of unilateral bullying that severely hurts the legitimate rights and interests of countries including China and ASEAN members.

Wang added that the U.S. approach also harms its own interests and endangers global economic growth and the stability of industrial and supply chains, posing a grave threat to the multilateral trading system.

Wang stressed that China firmly opposes such measures and has already taken decisive countermeasures, adding that China is ready to fight till the end if the United States is bent on going down the wrong path.

He also expressed China's readiness to strengthen communication and coordination with trading partners, including the ASEAN, and to resolve respective concerns through dialogue and consultation based on mutual respect, in a joint effort to safeguard the multilateral trading system.

Zafrul said Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has already issued a statement opposing the U.S. policy, noting that it runs counter to the principles of free and fair trade as set out by the World Trade Organization.

Malaysia fully respects China's stance and is committed to jointly supporting multilateralism and the advancement of global trade, the minister said, adding the country will engage in consultations with other ASEAN members to jointly respond to the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" and other moves proposed by the United States.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)