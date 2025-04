We Are China

Tourists enjoy splashing water in Xishuangbanna, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:27, April 10, 2025

Tourists splash water on one another at a cultural park in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on April 7, 2025. (vip.people.com/Zhou Guoqiang)

Tourists enjoyed splashing water before the arrival of the water-splashing festival at a cultural park in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on April 7, 2025.

