Revolutionary DNA printer designed to tackle data storage crisis

Xinhua) 09:08, April 09, 2025

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- In a breakthrough poised to redefine the future of data storage, a Chinese team has unveiled the world's first DNA "movable-type" inkjet printer, a game-changing innovation that far outpaces its predecessors in speed and slashes costs dramatically.

The Bi Sheng-1, a machine with a footprint of roughly 6 square meters, can encode digital files into genetic material with high decoding accuracy, a milestone that could play a pivotal role in addressing humanity's looming data crisis.

With global data production projected to surge to 394 zettabytes by 2028, traditional silicon-based storage is struggling to keep pace, buckling under the strain of escalating energy demands and hitting physical limitations.

Researchers have long recognized DNA, the blueprint of life, as a remarkable natural storage medium. Data can be encoded into DNA sequences by mapping binary codes (0s and 1s) to the four nucleotide bases (A, T, C and G). Incredibly, just a single kilogram of DNA could store all the world's data and remain stable for centuries without degrading.

However, existing DNA storage technologies, similar to traditional block printing, synthesize lengthy DNA strands for each piece of information, making the process time-consuming, expensive and unable to reuse common elements efficiently.

FROM BIOLOGY TO BYTES

Drawing inspiration from China's 11th-century movable-type printing, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and collaborators have developed a system that pre-fabricates short DNA fragments (24 base pairs) to act as reusable "type blocks."

These blocks can be directly stored in plasmids in vitro, or be preserved within living organisms through the use of E. coli. Moreover, they can be backed up simply through bacterial proliferation.

In a demonstration, the Bi Sheng-1 printed 168,000 DNA movable type blocks in five hours, using a multi-step enzyme-linking process. It encoded 43.7 KB of data from four files, including a Mandarin poetic verse, a panda image, a folk song and a short video clip, at a speed of 4 bytes per second, according to the paper published in the journal Advanced Science.

In comparison, the best-performing DNA synthesizers currently on the market have a writing efficiency of only 0.49 bytes per second.

Leveraging ancient wisdom and their engineering innovation, the researchers have slashed DNA data storage costs to about 122 dollars per MB, only a fraction of the current best commercial rate of 3,260 dollars per MB.

It eliminates the need to synthesize entire DNA strands from scratch, which is an ineffective process that "carves each page anew" with older "woodblock-style" approaches, said Chen Fei from the Beijing Institute of Genomics under the CAS.

The team has envisioned the DNA printer as the cornerstone of a scalable DNA storage ecosystem, targeting applications like medical archives, surveillance footage and cultural heritage preservation.

"Given its high-density, long-term stability, near-zero energy consumption and anti-interference capabilities, the DNA storage is particularly well-suited for the storage of infrequently accessed data, which accounts for approximately 80 percent of massive data," Chen, a corresponding author of the paper, told Xinhua.

The next-generation Bi Sheng-2, which is designed to be much smaller, is currently in development. According to Chen, it aims to reduce costs further to just "cents per MB" and enable storage at the terabyte scale.

"By merging biology with ancient ingenuity, this breakthrough could pave the way for a marketable ecosystem of DNA movable-type storage in the future," added Chen.

