'Eye of the Earth' draws visitors to Aiken Spring in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 10:06, April 07, 2025

Aiken Spring, known as the "Eye of the Earth," is located in Huatugou town, Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Spanning over 10 meters in diameter, the spring bubbles constantly, resembling boiling water. Its sulfur- and mineral-rich composition has created striking rings of reddish-brown and gold, earning it its nickname. Viewed from above, Aiken Spring resembles a vivid pupil embedded in the land.

The site has become a magnet for tourists and photographers, many of whom use drones to capture its unique beauty. Open year-round, Aiken Spring is now a must-see destination in Qinghai's Gobi Desert. Improved roads leading to the area have enhanced accessibility, boosting tourism while increasing incomes for local herders around the scenic area.

Photo shows Aiken Spring, known as the "Eye of the Earth," located in Huatugou town, Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows Aiken Spring, known as the "Eye of the Earth," located in Huatugou town, Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows Aiken Spring, known as the "Eye of the Earth," located in Huatugou town, Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows Aiken Spring, known as the "Eye of the Earth," located in Huatugou town, Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)