China's Central Huijin increases holdings of exchange-traded funds
(Xinhua) 15:52, April 07, 2025
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Central Huijin Investment Ltd. (Central Huijin), a Chinese state-owned investment company, said it has once again increased its holdings of exchange-traded funds and will continue to do so in the future to "resolutely safeguard" the stable operation of the capital market.
The company said in a statement that it firmly believes in the development prospects of China's capital market and fully recognizes the current investment value of A-shares.
