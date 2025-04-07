Protests erupt across Europe against Trump administration's policies

Xinhua) 10:13, April 07, 2025

LONDON, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Demonstrators in major European cities, including London, Paris, Berlin and Lisbon, joined the U.S. "Hands OFF" movement on Saturday to protest against the Trump administration's policies, especially the so-called "reciprocal tariffs."

The levies, comprising a 10-percent "minimum baseline tariff" on all imports and an "individualized reciprocal higher tariff" on the countries and regions with which the United States "has the largest trade deficits," have led to a sharp decline in global stock markets and sparked widespread concern.

In London, hundreds of protesters, including members of the UK branch of Democrats Abroad (DAUK), gathered at the Trafalgar Square, supporting the "Hands OFF" movement. Protesters carried signs with messages such as "No to MAGA hate," "Greenland is Not For Sale," and "Hate Will Never Make America Great." On social media, DAUK posted: "We must continue to show up and protest-for our rights, our communities in the U.S., our world, and for a better future."

A 37-year-old woman from Philadelphia, who declined to be named, was draped in an American flag that had been passed down from her grandfather, a World War II veteran. She said she was protesting because of the "absolute, mind-blowing insipidness" of Trump's presidency.

"I don't want to alienate the rest of the world. It's not going to be useful for anyone in the long run. I have friends in the United States who are marching in protest, and I wanted to march with them in solidarity," she said.

In Lisbon, several hundred Americans rallied to defend civil liberties and freedom of expression. Organized by Americans living in Portugal, the event featured slogans like "Hands Off the Constitution" and "What America Needs, Portugal Knows."

Among the demonstrators was Caryl Hallberg, 73, a longtime activist and registered Democrat who moved to Portugal after traveling across Europe for four years. She expressed concerns over pension cuts which she claimed have already affected some American retirees in Portugal.

She also criticized Trump's economic policies, warning of the impact of tariffs and a weakening U.S. dollar. "He's trying to take away rights on every level," she added.

Jaiy Conboy, 72, an academic affiliated with Portuguese universities and married to a Portuguese national, performed an original protest song titled "I Will Not Be Silent." He criticized Trump's policy as "causing chaos" and "all about power."

In Paris, about 200 people gathered at Place de la Republique. Protesters delivered speeches criticizing Trump, holding signs like "Resist the Tyrant" and "Rule of Law." One participant performed Bob Dylan's "Masters of War."

Demonstrations also took place in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany, as part of the "Hands OFF" movement. In Berlin, protesters assembled outside a Tesla showroom and the U.S. embassy, denouncing both Trump and Elon Musk. Some held signs calling for "an end to the chaos" in the United States.

Prior to the European rallies, protests erupted across the United States in response to the controversial policies unveiled by Trump's administration over the economy, immigration and human rights since January. Organized by a coalition of more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions and veterans' associations, the coordinated move led to over 1,400 protests nationwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)