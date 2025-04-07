Qingming Cultural Festival offers spring feast of cultural heritage in Kaifeng, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:34, April 07, 2025

Photo shows an artwork created using the craft of Bian embroidery, a traditional Chinese embroidery style originating from Kaifeng city in central China's Henan Province. The embroidery style is known for its bright colors and exquisite stitching. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Yimu)

The 2025 Kaifeng Qingming Cultural Festival officially opened at the Millennium City Park in Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province, on April 1, 2025, inviting visitors to celebrate the vibrant spring scenery while immersing themselves in the profound cultural heritage of the city.

Running from April 1 to 10, the festival features a diverse lineup of cultural activities, including folk culture art exhibitions and performances, a fair of products involving intangible cultural heritage, and a traditional Chinese music concert.

With a wide range of immersive tourism experiences, recreational activities, and unique attractions, the festival offers visitors and locals an opportunity to "step back in time" and embrace the charm of the ancient capital city of Kaifeng, enjoying the elegance of Song Dynasty (960-1279) culture amidst a delightful spring atmosphere.

Photo shows a kite on display at the Millennium City Park in Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province, during the 2025 Kaifeng Qingming Cultural Festival. (Photo/Yao Ziwen)

Photo shows a live performance at the Millennium City Park in Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province, during the 2025 Kaifeng Qingming Cultural Festival. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Yimu)

An artist creates a traditional Chinese ink and wash painting at a fair featuring intangible cultural heritage at the Millennium City Park in Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province, during the 2025 Kaifeng Qingming Cultural Festival. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Yimu)

An artist demonstrates the crafting process of woodblock New Year paintings at a fair featuring intangible cultural heritage at the Millennium City Park in Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province, during the 2025 Kaifeng Qingming Cultural Festival. The woodblock New Year paintings originated from Zhuxian township in Kaifeng city. (Photo by Yao Ziwen)

Photo shows a live performance at the Millennium City Park in Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province, during the 2025 Kaifeng Qingming Cultural Festival. (Photo/Yao Ziwen)

