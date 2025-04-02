Interview: China's global strength solidified by high-tech innovation, economic stability, says expert

Xinhua) 13:35, April 02, 2025

ISTANBUL, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's stable economic growth, driven by investments in artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and global partnerships, has solidified its position as a dominant force in the global economy, according to an international relations expert.

"The development of China's green industries, such as solar power, wind power and electric vehicles, is revolutionary for both international economic and industrial development," Huseyin Bagci, co-founder of the Ankara Global Advisory Group, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Bagci also highlighted China's substantial investments in AI and other cutting-edge technologies, including DeepSeek, which has garnered global attention.

These initiatives play a critical role in China's modernization and industrial upgrades, positioning the country for continued technological innovation and growth, he said.

"Chinese modernization follows a distinct path," he noted, observing that many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America are closely watching China's rapid development. Many of these nations are exploring how they can attract similar investments to fuel their own growth, he said.

In addition to technological advancements, Bagci praised China's expanding role in global development.

He added that China's economic stability benefits its growth and plays a crucial role in addressing global challenges, particularly in energy and regional conflicts.

"The more stable economic growth is the case for the Chinese economy, the more it will have a very positive effect on the international energy crisis as well as the conflicts in different regions," Bagci said.

