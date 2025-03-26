Chinese vice premier calls for healthy development of platform economy

Xinhua) 08:36, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has urged intensified efforts to promote the healthy development of the platform economy to better meet the people's needs for improved lives.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour of multiple platform enterprises engaged in food delivery, online retail, livestreaming e-commerce, and transportation services.

Noting that the platform economy can boost the efficiency of resource allocation and the development of new quality productive forces, Zhang called on related companies to play a leading role in promoting innovation, boosting consumption and stabilizing employment.

Platform companies should also protect the rights and interests of medium and small-sized merchants, as well as people in new forms of employment, and they should safeguard consumer interests and enhance the satisfaction of all platform participants, he said.

He urged resolute efforts to tackle rat-race competition marked by low quality and low prices, and to foster a healthy ecosystem for the platform economy.

He also urged efforts to keep improving market regulation efficiency to protect the people's interests in an improved manner.

