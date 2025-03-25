Multinational CEOs flock to China for business opportunities

Xinhua) 08:03, March 25, 2025

This photo taken on March 23, 2025 shows the Symposium on Macro Policies and Economic Growth of the China Development Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China. The China Development Forum 2025 is scheduled from March 23 to 24. The theme of this year's forum is "Unleashing Development Momentum for Stable Growth of Global Economy." (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Heads of some 80 multinationals including Siemens, Apple, Samsung and Pfizer have flocked to China to seek new cooperation opportunities with the world's second-largest economy.

The transnational corporate chiefs were present at the China Development Forum 2025 in Beijing, scheduled from March 23 to 24. The annual event, hosted by the Development Research Center of China's State Council, has become an important platform of dialogue for the Chinese government, global businesses, academia, and international organizations.

China will continue to welcome enterprises from around the world with open arms, further expand market access, actively address the concerns of businesses, and facilitate the deeper integration of foreign-funded enterprises into the Chinese market, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.

Prior to the forum, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca signed a landmark 2.5-billion-U.S. dollar agreement on Friday to invest in Beijing over the next five years, the largest single investment in Beijing's biopharmaceutical sector in recent years.

Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will establish a global strategic R&D center in Beijing, its sixth worldwide and second in China after one in Shanghai. The new center, equipped with an advanced artificial intelligence and data science laboratory, will accelerate early-stage drug research and clinical development.

"The investment highlights our confidence in Beijing's world-class life sciences innovation ecosystem, extensive collaborative opportunities, and exceptional talent pool," AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Xinhua.

In 2024, BMW delivered over 100,000 battery electric vehicles to customers in China for the first time, making China its strongest single market for electric vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its investment in China and accelerating the localization of production as well as research and development, said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, in a meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Zipse also noted that there are only losers and no winners in a tariff war. The company firmly opposes the EU imposing additional tariffs on Chinese EVs and hopes that both the EU and China can properly resolve their differences, he said.

At a symposium of the forum, Zipse said he was impressed by the AI Plus initiative in China's government work report this year, and that BMW is working with Chinese sci-tech leaders to apply generative AI and large language model technologies into its vehicles.

Miguel Lopez, CEO of Thyssenkrupp AG, an industrial conglomerate, said China is not only one of the largest markets, but also the country with the most comprehensive industrial chain and supply chain in the world, as well as a good logistics system.

Thyssenkrupp will continue to strengthen supply chain management in China and establish good relationships with local suppliers, which will not only reduce its costs and improves its resilience, but also improves its performance on global markets, Lopez said.

Lim Boon Heng, chairman of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, said he truly feels during his visit the growing innovation and vitality of the Chinese market and the improved business environment.

Noting China has become one of Temasek's most important investment destinations, he said Temasek is full of confidence in the long-term prospects of the Chinese economy and will continue to deepen its presence in the Chinese market.

For Otis, the elevator industry leader has benefited from China's rapid urbanization over the past few decades.

Judy Marks, CEO of Otis Worldwide Corporation, said the country still offers great opportunities in the future, and compared with decades ago, China is no longer just a production base and sales market, but also a research and development base for elevators.

"I think most of the world will not only want to partner with China but also strengthen economic relations with China," said Jeffrey Sachs, an economics professor at Columbia University.

Official data has shown that China remains a top destination for transnational investment. Some 60,000 foreign-invested companies were established in China in 2024 alone, a 9.9 percent year-on-year increase. The return rate of FDI in China has remained at approximately 9 percent over the past five years, ranking among the highest around the world.

This year's government work report notes that China will encourage foreign investors to increase their reinvestment in the country, and it will ensure equal treatment for foreign-funded enterprises in fields such as production factor access, license applications, standards setting and government procurement.

