China's net external assets hit 3.3 trln USD in 2024
(Xinhua) 16:05, March 29, 2025
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's external financial assets stood at 10.22 trillion U.S. dollars and its external financial liabilities hit 6.92 trillion U.S. dollars, resulting in nearly 3.3 trillion U.S. dollars of net external assets at the end of 2024.
In external financial assets, reserves assets hit 3.46 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 34 percent of external financial assets. Direct investment assets amounted to 3.13 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 31 percent.
In external liabilities, direct investment liabilities were 3.62 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 52 percent of the external financial liabilities. Portfolio investment liabilities reached 1.94 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 28 percent.
