China's external financial assets exceed 9.79 trln USD

Xinhua) 10:48, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's external financial assets topped 9.79 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June, official data showed on Monday.

The external financial liabilities stood at over 6.8 trillion dollars at the end of June, resulting in nearly 2.99 trillion dollars of net external assets, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Among the external financial assets, reserves assets reached 3.45 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 35 percent of the total, and direct investment assets stood at 3.02 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 31 percent of the total.

In external liabilities, direct investment liabilities were nearly 3.49 trillion U.S. dollars or 51 percent of the total, while portfolio investment liabilities were nearly 1.86 trillion U.S. dollars or 27 percent of the total.

