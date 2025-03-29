Boao forum 2025 concludes with consensus reached

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.

This year's meeting mainly reached consensus in five aspects, namely, to firmly uphold multilateralism, strengthen regional cooperation and promote regional economic integration, implement the United Nations' sustainable development goals, pursue innovation-driven growth, and advocate dialogue and exchanges to enhance understanding and trust and jointly address challenges, Zhang Jun, BFA secretary general, said at the closing press conference.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals. Running from March 25 to 28, this year's conference is themed "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future."

