Financial roudtable held during Boao forum 2025

Xinhua) 10:51, March 29, 2025

Chea Serey, governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future Hazem BEN-GACEM, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capitalduring the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Li Kouqing, director of the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

The Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Yi Gang, president of the China Society for Finance and Banking, also former governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Lin Jianhai, former secretary to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Bryan Pascoe, chief executive of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Pan Qingzhong, executive dean of Schwarzman College of Tsinghua University, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Xu Xinwei, vice president of China Export &Credit Insurance Corporation, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

