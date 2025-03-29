Financial roudtable held during Boao forum 2025
Chea Serey, governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future Hazem BEN-GACEM, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capitalduring the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Li Kouqing, director of the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
The Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Yi Gang, president of the China Society for Finance and Banking, also former governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Lin Jianhai, former secretary to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Bryan Pascoe, chief executive of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Pan Qingzhong, executive dean of Schwarzman College of Tsinghua University, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Xu Xinwei, vice president of China Export &Credit Insurance Corporation, speaks at the Financial Roudtable: Transition Finance for a Net-Zero Future during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
