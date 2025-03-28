China's TB cure rate remains above 90 pct

Xinhua) 10:34, March 28, 2025

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China has maintained a national tuberculosis (TB) cure rate exceeding 90 percent since 2012, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration announced on Thursday.

Since 2012, China has seen a continuous decline in TB, a major infectious disease and global public health challenge, with both the incidence and mortality rates dropping by approximately 30 percent, the administration told a press conference.

During the same period, the country's annual reduction rate of TB cases is twice the global average, while the mortality rate remains at a relatively low level, according to the administration.

Liu Qing, a senior official with the administration, noted that in recent years, China has implemented various measures and made remarkable progress in TB prevention and control.

"Moving forward, the administration will improve inter-agency coordination, enhance proactive screening, and reduce the financial burden on patients through strengthened policy support," Liu added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)