China to improve multi-trigger warning mechanism for infectious diseases

Xinhua) 10:47, August 31, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, together with relevant authorities, on Friday released a set of guidelines on the construction and improvement of a smart monitoring and warning mechanism with multiple triggers for infectious diseases.

By 2030, a mechanism featuring swift response capabilities and high efficiency will be established, and the country's capacity to detect epidemics at an early stage, carry out science-based appraisals and issue prompt early warnings will be elevated to a world-class level, according to the guidelines.

They also specify the responsibilities of relevant government departments, as well as disease control and medical care institutions, in monitoring infectious diseases and issuing warnings, and outline multiple monitoring channels covering everything from clinic and laboratory-based networks to pandemic scenarios.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)