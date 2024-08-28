Filipino, Chinese researchers developing rapid diagnostic technology to screen autoimmune diseases

Xinhua) 09:40, August 28, 2024

MANILA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) of the Philippines and China's Ministry of Science and Technology have jointly funded the development of a rapid and precise diagnostic technology for the early screening of autoimmune diseases such as lupus and arthritis, the DOST said Tuesday.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum said the project "is a testament to how the DOST actively seeks partners who will benefit our communities."

The project involves researchers from the Philippines' University of San Agustin and Tsinghua University in Beijing.

"(We) hope that through this initiative, we will be able to bring a diagnostic tool that is efficient and reliable for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the Philippines and China," Solidum said.

The project, named SinoPhil CHARRME: China-Philippines Cooperation for Harnessing and Accelerating Research and Resources on Microvesicles and Exosomes, aims to address existing bottlenecks in diagnosing autoimmune diseases using peptide technology.

Solidum said the research team will use peptide science and lipidomics to examine the biomarkers of autoimmune diseases in patients' bodily fluids. If successful, the project output will offer a minimally invasive diagnostic procedure for autoimmune diseases compared to the usual biopsies.

Solidum added that the project is currently in its third and final year of implementation. "The research team has been able to design, fabricate, and test the microfluidic chip that will be used as the diagnostic tool," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)