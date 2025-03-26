Chinese VP meets Singaporean deputy PM

Xinhua) 15:13, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday in Beijing.

Han said that over the past year, China-Singapore relations have witnessed steady and in-depth development. Noting that China's development has benefited from reform and opening-up, he said that China will remain committed to high-level opening-up and high-quality development.

China is willing to take the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to continue to give full play to the role of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, push for greater development of China-Singapore all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership, and make new contributions to regional and world peace and development, Han said.

Hailing China's development achievements, Heng said that under the current situation, all parties should adhere to opening-up and cooperation and safeguard multilateral mechanisms.

Singapore is willing to continue to actively participate in China's development process and is full of confidence in the development of bilateral relations, Heng said.

