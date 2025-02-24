Singaporean PM meets senior Chinese official

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, also secretary-general of the People's Action Party (PAP), on Thursday met Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Yin, also secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, noted that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Singapore.

China is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Singapore, deepen the synergy of development strategies, expand practical cooperation in various fields, and enhance institutionalized inter-party exchanges as well as mutual learning on governance, he said.

Beijing will actively implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continuously foster new areas of cooperation with Singapore, and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

Wong said that Singapore highly values its friendly relations with China and is willing to take the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further deepen exchanges and cooperation with China across various fields, strengthen dialogue and exchanges between the ruling parties of the two countries, and expand cooperation with Beijing in such fields as culture, education, healthcare and innovation to jointly push Singapore-China relations to a new level.

At the invitation of the Singaporean government, Yin led a CPC delegation to visit Singapore from Wednesday to Saturday. During the visit, he also met Deputy Prime Minister and PAP Chairman Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

Yin had in-depth exchanges with people from various sectors in Singapore, and studied the country's practices in such fields as urban renewal, ecological environment, healthcare, technological innovation, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism and airport economy. Additionally, he attended the "Hello, Beijing" cultural exchange event and, together with the Singaporean side, witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents.

