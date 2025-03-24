Chinese vice premier meets with chairman of Temasek Holdings

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Lim Boon Heng, chairman of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, in Beijing, capital of China, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Lim Boon Heng, chairman of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, in Beijing on Saturday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the beginning of this year, China's economy has maintained good recovery momentum.

China will open its doors wider to the outside world, and its business environment will get better and better, He said, noting that there will be broad space for deepened cooperation between China and Singapore.

"We welcome Temasek and other international investors to invest in China and share the huge market and development opportunities here," He said.

For his part, Lim said that Temasek is as optimistic about China's development prospects as always, and will continue to deepen its work in the Chinese market.

