China refutes possibility of participation in potential peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine
(Xinhua) 09:45, March 25, 2025
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday refuted the media report claiming Chinese diplomats are discussing in Brussels the possibility of its participation in a potential peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, saying the report is not true at all.
China's stance on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear, Guo told a briefing.
