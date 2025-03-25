China refutes possibility of participation in potential peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:45, March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday refuted the media report claiming Chinese diplomats are discussing in Brussels the possibility of its participation in a potential peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, saying the report is not true at all.

China's stance on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear, Guo told a briefing.

