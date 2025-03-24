We Are China

A visit to China's northernmost meteorological station

Xinhua) 08:27, March 24, 2025

MOHE, March 23, 2025 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost meteorological station, the Arctic Village National Basic Meteorological Station, located in Beijicun, or "North Pole Village" in Mohe City, has four meteorologists. They patrol the meteorological observation equipment, and conduct atmospheric detection and temperature monitoring of cold-region buildings.

Established in 1957, the meteorological station was upgraded to a national-level station for meteorological observation in 2023. In recent years, the station has also carried out aurora monitoring and forecasting, contributing to the development of the local tourism industry.

