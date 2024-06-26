Chinese researchers carry out Arctic expedition at Yellow River Station in Norway

Xinhua) 16:48, June 26, 2024

Members of the Chinese Arctic expedition team Hu Zhengyi (R), Zhao Hongying (C) and Wu Xiaohan go out for sampling in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Situated at 79 degrees north latitude in the northwestern region of Spitsbergen, the largest island in Norway's Arctic Svalbard archipelago, Ny-Alesund is the world's northernmost permanent settlement.

Once a thriving coal mining town, Ny-Alesund now buzzes with the activities of polar researchers. Since the Yellow River Station's inception in 2004, China has established a significant presence in this scientific sanctuary, carrying out a range of observations and investigations in glaciology, terrestrial ecology, marine ecology, space physics, and other fields.

By the end of 2023, the Yellow River Station had supported more than 250 scientific research projects and hosted over 660 researchers. As China's first Arctic research station, it has witnessed not only the development of China's polar research efforts but also the endeavor and bravery of polar researchers in the face of perils and challenges.

"As a member of the Chinese Arctic expedition team, I am proud of our country's achievements in polar research," said Hu Zhengyi, head of the Yellow River Station.

Members of the Chinese Arctic expedition team Hu Zhengyi (L), Zhao Hongying (R) and Wu Xiaohan check the equipment in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Wu Xiaohan, a member of the Chinese Arctic expedition team, takes a sample of sea water in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Hu Zhengyi, a member of the Chinese Arctic expedition team, walks out for sampling in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Members of the Chinese Arctic expedition team take a boat out for sampling in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Members of the Chinese Arctic expedition team Zhao Hongying (L) and Wu Xiaohan take samples of sea water in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

This photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows a view outside the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Members of the Chinese Arctic expedition team Hu Zhengyi, Zhao Hongying, Wu Xiaohan and Xu Hao (from L to R) pose for a group photo at the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Hu Zhengyi, a member of the Chinese Arctic expedition team, works at the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Hu Zhengyi, a member of the Chinese Arctic expedition team, points to one of the photos of Chinese Arctic expedition teams at the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zhao Hongying, a member of the Chinese Arctic expedition team, carries out a sampling operation at the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Hu Zhengyi (R), a member of the Chinese Arctic expedition team, communicates with Special Advisor of Norwegian Polar Institute Kim Holmen at the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Members of the Chinese Arctic expedition team Zhao Hongying (L) and Wu Xiaohan communicate at the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

This photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows the Yellow River Station in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

