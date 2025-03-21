Chinese trade unions unveil measures to boost cultural, tourism consumption among workers

Xinhua) 13:05, March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) has announced 10 measures to stimulate cultural and tourism consumption among workers to invigorate economic and social development further.

Key initiatives include distributing trade union consumption coupons, raising the standards for helping people in need, and increasing support for consumption assistance, according to the ACFTU.

It said these measures will enhance workers' access to cultural, sports, and tourism services while improving welfare protection.

Grassroots unions are encouraged to issue annual consumption coupons for daily goods and cultural and tourism products.

In January, China's State Council announced a series of measures to incentivize cultural and tourism consumption, such as offering more coupons and discounts for consumers and more cultural, arts-related and other relevant services at public institutions.

