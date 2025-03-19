Chinese youth stimulate new consumption trends

March 19, 2025

Young people show lacquered fans during an activity of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

In today's market, many young people no longer focus solely on a product's practical functions. Instead, they place greater value on emotional connections and in-depth experiences that goods provide, with emotional value becoming a key driver behind their purchasing decisions.

Sales data from 2024's "Double 11" shopping festival revealed that young consumers shift their focus from "whatever is cheap" to "whatever I like." Meanwhile, consumption models driven by digital technology have become crucial factors in their purchasing decisions.

These changes reflect more than a shift in consumer attitudes among the younger generation—they're reshaping China's consumer market, making it more individualized, experience-focused, and technology-oriented.

"These Jellycat plush toys with their smiling faces make me feel incredibly warm. I just can't help but want to collect another one," said Chen Kela, a post-90s tech worker.

Photo shows an anime enthusiast at the 16th China Western Animation & Culture Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Chen has a special fondness for plush toys. These toys aren't just cute decorations but also important sources of comfort and companions in her daily life.

Jellycat, a British brand known for plush toys, has become a massive hit in recent years. Despite its relatively high unit price, consumers' enthusiasm remains undeterred.

Like Chen, many people treat these toys as emotional outlets for self-satisfaction, assigning them special meaning. When purchasing these toys, consumers aren't just buying physical products but also acquiring the emotional value they bring.

"I'm willing to confide my inner feelings to these dolls or figurines," Chen said. In her early days of studying abroad and entering the workforce, these plush toys provided her with comfort and encouragement. "They don't give negative feedback or judgments. You can safely confide in them," she added.

Consumers select smart watches at a store in Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily/Zhu Haipeng)

In recent years, as young people's need for emotional resonance has increased, self-indulgent consumption, which means making purchases that bring personal satisfaction, has emerged as a new trend. According to a 2023 report issued by the China Consumers Association, beyond seeking value for money, emotional value becomes a crucial factor influencing young consumers' purchasing decisions.

Additionally, an increasing number of young consumers are willing to pay for hobbies and goods that promote well-being. Products offering emotional value, such as ornamental fish, vegetable seeds, hydroponic vegetables, and mushroom sticks, are selling like hotcakes on multiple platforms. The continuous expansion of self-indulgent consumption has boosted growth in various industries, including toys and blind boxes, providing consumers with diverse options and emotional satisfaction.

Many people choose to splurge on personal interests to alleviate stress and enhance their life quality.

Young people construct self-identity through consumption while seeking emotional value, making self-indulgent consumption a hot trend, said Sun Jin, a professor at the Business School under University of International Business and Economics.

Hanfu enthusiasts visit the Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Chinese youth aren't just pursuing self-satisfaction through purchases, but also through social interactions.

Anime conventions, craft shops, and popular photo spots are becoming new social venues for young people. At various anime conventions, cosplayers mingle with one another, and exhibition booths display various IP-derived products, attracting anime enthusiasts.

Zhao Chunfang, a first-year university student, feels relaxed and comfortable at anime conventions. For her, anime conventions aren't just places to spend money but also vibrant social platforms.

This model integrating social interaction with consumption is gradually becoming part of young people's social lives.

A woman takes photos of blind boxes of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" at a store of Pop Mart, a Chinese manufacturer of art and collectible toys, on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai. (Photo/Wang Chu)

Zhou Mohai, a 23-year-old graduate student, is often drawn to popular photo spots recommended on social media. "Social media recommendations always make me want to visit these places to take photos," Zhou said.

One weekend afternoon, she visited the iconic caisson ceiling at the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum and was amazed by the ancient craftsmen's ingenuity. She paid another female visitor to take photos of her with the caisson ceiling. Zhou considered this paid photography arrangement highly cost-effective, as she avoided the high costs of professional photography while making new friends.

From exchanging goods at anime conventions to hiring photo-taking companions and sharing craft experiences, young people are redefining consumption in innovative ways. In these emerging scenarios, they're not just consumers but participants and creators, making each consumption experience unique and memorable.

"Today, more businesses prioritize scenarios and emotional connections, attracting younger generations through unique engagements. From themed restaurants to experiential retail and interactive marketing, the future consumer market will no longer be just a place for commercial transactions but a platform for emotional exchange and cultural creation," Sun said.

In recent years, with the rapid development of smart technology and gradual price reductions, young people have become the main force in tech consumption.

Tourists take selfies in front of an internet-famous cafe in a village in Shanwei, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

The continuous emergence and application of new technologies bring more possibilities for new types of consumption, driving comprehensive upgrades in consumption scenarios, methods, and experiences. Emerging tech products like smart home devices, wearable devices, portable photography equipment, and generative artificial intelligence are gradually shaping young people's consumption patterns and lifestyle habits.

