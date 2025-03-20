Adaptive reuse projects offer fun urban hangouts for Chinese youngsters

CHONGQING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A subtle revival is emerging in China's consumption landscape: abandoned factories now hum with art fairs, century-old alleyways lure crowds with craft beer and trendy cinemas, and 70-year-old neighborhoods have been transformed into hybrid art-retail hubs.

Dubbed "adaptive reuse," this trend is redefining consumption by blending nostalgia with modern lifestyles, catering to the growing demand for unique, experience-driven destinations.

In southwest China's Chongqing, the centuries-old Luzu Temple has been renovated as a commercial complex that integrates shopping, art and social interaction while preserving its historical charm.

At Uncle's Tea Restaurant within the complex, authentic Hong Kong-style cuisine and retro decor create a distinctive atmosphere, drawing both local residents and tourists. The 70-square-meter shop generates a monthly revenue of 300,000 yuan (about 41,842.75 U.S. dollars).

"Today's consumers are looking for more than just products; they crave unique vibes and immersive experiences," said Shu Chang, the restaurant's manager.

This shift has been evident across the country, from Chengdu's Eastern Suburb Memory, a repurposed factory turned art district, to Shanghai's Hongshoufang area, where historic architecture meets modern retail.

As China's younger generation gradually becomes the backbone of the consumer market, traditional retail has found it challenging to fulfill their demands for culture, art, and socialization.

"Adaptive reuse spaces, often set in factories or public areas, resonate deeply with young people," said Tang Zhengyi, an executive at the Chongqing branch of Cushman &Wakefield, a property consulting and service firm.

In Chongqing, Peiping Machine, a Beijing-originated brewery, has opened a new store in a heritage-protected building. Patrons enjoy craft beer and savory pancakes while watching classic films, creating an enchanting blend of nostalgia and contemporary culture.

"Craft beer carries local and cultural identities. We engage deeply with communities through such events," said Dai Kan, the brand's manager.

The trend extends beyond commerce, fostering urban renewal and community integration. In Chongqing's Minzhucun in Jiulongpo District, a 70-year-old neighborhood revitalized since 2021, trendy shops now coexist with residential areas.

Yao Yuanzhu runs an art-inspired homeware store in a residential building, which fuses creativity with daily life. "Our concept is based on merging art and life. Adaptive reuse commerce in communities lets consumers explore and discover surprises," he said.

"Youth crave personalized expression and warm social interactions," Tang said. "Adaptive reuse commerce is about offering a haven, emotional value, and a curated experience."

"After a hectic day at the office, I need to find a public space to unwind," said Chai Xinxin, a resident in Shanghai who often visits pet-friendly outdoor venues in the city with her cat. "These spots help me meet fellow cat lovers and feel a sense of belonging."

With their unique appeal, adaptability to shifting consumer values, and role in urban renewal, adaptive reuse projects are emerging as a new growth engine for consumption. "They embody both local culture and a city's vitality," Tang said.

"By deepening community roots and fostering neighborhood synergy, they represent the future of urban commerce," Tang added.

