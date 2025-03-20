Emerging avocado industry boosts rural revitalization in SW China's Sichuan

Photo shows avocado trees in Shangjin village, Tieliu township, Huidong county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

An avocado industry is emerging in a mountainous area of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, contributing to the local rural revitalization efforts.

Originating from South America and Africa, avocados, which are also called alligator pears, are known as "forest butter" for its dual characteristics as an oil crop and a fruit. Liangshan, with its excellent natural conditions, has become a perfect place for avocado cultivation. The local government and enterprises have joined forces to build a modern industrial park with cutting-edge technology for the fruit.

Photo shows a sapling breeding greenhouse in Shangjin village, Tieliu township, Huidong county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

The sapling breeding greenhouses of the industrial park are equipped with an intelligent control system. This ensures that factors affecting plant growth, such as light intensity, temperature, humidity, and airflow, can all be manually regulated. Even the bases supporting the sapling pots are movable to facilitate ventilation and operation efficiency.

The park employs a drip irrigation system, which allows for precise, remotely controlled watering. A dedicated water-fertilizer integration workshop has been established, continuously producing liquid fertilizer and delivering it to the pipe network.

Photo shows avocado saplings. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

Additionally, soil purification is conducted as part of the seedling process. "We detoxify the soil to prevent root rot and other diseases," explained a nursery worker.

Over 1,700 mu (about 113.33 hectares) of avocado trees have been planted on the hillsides of Shangjin village, Tieliu township, Huidong county of Liangshan, presenting a spectacular scene that stretches across the mountains.

Avocado trees are planted on the hillsides of Shangjin village, Tieliu township, Huidong county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

Youyang Agricultural Company introduced avocado to the village. The company leased land at a price of 800 yuan (about $110.62) per mu, focusing on avocado cultivation. According to Yang Xudong, an executive of the company, avocado is a new trendy fruit in cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou. "Top-quality avocados have fetched up to 60 yuan per kilogram, showcasing their economic potential," Yang Xudong said. He predicts that as the avocado market expands, more local farmers will join the efforts. The company now offers avocado saplings to farmers at no upfront cost, with fees deducted from future sales earnings.

Yang Xingwen, deputy mayor of Tieliu, said that the Huili-Luquan expressway is under construction nearby. Set to open in 2027, the expressway will drastically cut transportation costs for avocados, thereby increasing economic benefits.

"The purchase price for avocados from the fields now stands at 20 yuan per kilogram, which is very competitive. This is truly a promising industry!" Yang Xingwen said.

Tieliu township is also eyeing the integrated development of avocados and tourism. It is striving to build a prefecture-level modern agricultural park while actively advancing tourism-related infrastructure projects including viewing platforms and service centers.

Yang Xudong stated that the company's current focus is avocado cultivation. By 2027, the lush avocado plantations will create ideal conditions for the company to develop tourism and educational tours.

