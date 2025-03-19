China to fast-track training for medical, elderly care professionals

Xinhua) 15:41, March 19, 2025

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China plans to accelerate the training of professionals in integrated medical and elderly care to address rising demands amid an aging population.

The Ministry of Education and the National Health Commission made public a circular on Wednesday, urging vocational universities to establish bachelor's programs in medical and elderly care services.

Graduates from related vocational fields are encouraged to enroll, with institutions exploring seamless training models from secondary to undergraduate education.

Schools are advised to tailor programs to regional elderly care needs and foster collaboration between general universities, vocational colleges and healthcare institutions.

Partnerships with elderly care centers, hospitals and nursing homes will be fostered to provide students with hands-on experience, ensuring at least 50 percent of coursework focuses on practical training.

The initiative underscores China's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by its aging population by building a skilled workforce capable of delivering high-quality medical and senior care services.

China, where people aged 60 and above now exceed 20 percent of its population, expects this figure to reach 30 percent by 2035, with the elderly population to exceed 400 million by then.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)