China to promote application of big data, AI in elderly care: minister

Xinhua) 09:27, March 10, 2025

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China will speed up the application of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies to improve elderly care, Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan said Sunday.

New technologies and products will also be leveraged in fields such as social assistance and services for people with disabilities, Lu told a press conference on the sidelines of China's annual national legislative session.

The latest data showed that by the end of 2024, the population aged 60 and above in China was 310 million, accounting for roughly 22 percent of its total population. It is predicted that this percentage will further rise to 30 percent by 2035.

China's average life expectancy rose to 79 years in 2024, said a health official at the press conference.

