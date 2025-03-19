Chinese aircraft to boost Africa's aviation sector: industry official

Xinhua) 10:22, March 19, 2025

NAIROBI, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The entry of Chinese-made aircraft into Africa's aviation market is expected to enhance connectivity, reduce operational costs, and support fleet expansion for the continent's airlines, a senior industry official said here on Tuesday.

Abderahmane Berthe, secretary general of the African Airlines Association, a trade association of African airlines based in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, told Xinhua that China's aviation sector is producing very efficient aircraft that are gaining international recognition.

"The availability of commercial aircraft manufactured in China offers a solution to enhance the performance of African airlines," Berthe said on the sidelines of the Africa Advanced Air Mobility Symposium.

The two-day conference, starting on Tuesday, brought together more than 100 participants, including officials from the United Nations, governments, aviation regulators, and airlines, to enhance the use of drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles that will enhance connectivity in Africa.

Berthe disclosed that he has already discussed prospects for China in Africa's aviation industry with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).

He said COMAC has incorporated advanced technologies into its planes, making them viable alternatives to aircraft manufactured in Western countries.

