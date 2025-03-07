More of China's homemade aeroengines set for maiden flights in 2025: senior designer

Xinhua) 15:19, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is poised to achieve breakthroughs in advanced aeroengine development this year, with three domestically-developed engines set to either secure certification or complete maiden flights, a senior aerospace engine designer has said.

Shan Xiaoming, chief designer at a research and development institute of Aero Engine Corporation of China, said that these developments align with the national goal of achieving high-level technological self-reliance and pioneering cutting-edge innovations, according to a video interview conducted by China Media Group on Thursday.

Regarding civil turboshaft engines, two models, the AES100 and the AES20, have been developed for helicopters. The AES100 is expected to obtain its production certificate (PC) in 2025, which will pave the way for mass production and deployment in fields including agricultural forestry, environmental monitoring and emergency services.

Its smaller counterpart, the AES20 engine, is tailored for light helicopters and scheduled to conduct its inaugural flight this year.

"The general aviation propulsion sector will continue to deliver exciting developments in 2025," Shan said.

Concerning heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the AEP100 engine, which boasts world-class performance in terms of 3-10 tonne UAVs, will also conduct its first flight in 2025.

"Our AEP100 engine will be fitted to UAVs weighing 10.8 tonnes -- the world's largest of its kind for unmanned logistics," Shan said.

Aeroengines are often dubbed the "heart of aircraft."

"Technological innovation remains the driving force for aviation propulsion evolution," Shan emphasized.

Beyond conventional fuel systems, she revealed that China is also conducting research and development regarding hybrid-electric, full-electric and hydrogen-powered propulsion technologies.

