Pic story of female aircraft designer leading C929 aircraft project

Xinhua) 08:49, March 07, 2025

Zhao Chunling is pictured at a research institute of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Zhao Chunling, the chief designer of China's homegrown wide-body C929 aircraft at COMAC, is the first female chief designer in China's aviation industry to lead a major national aircraft program.

Zhao started her career in the aviation industry once after graduation. In 2009, she joined COMAC and played a key role in the design, development and testing of C909 and C919 aircraft. In 2023, she was appointed as the chief designer of C929 aircraft, leading her team to push the boundaries of China's commercial aircraft development.

"The positions, the roles, and the challenges changed over time, but my passion for aviation and my fearless determination have never wavered," Zhao said.

Zhao Chunling introduces the cabin design inside a mockup of C929 aircraft at a research institute of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Zhao Chunling (2nd R) works with her colleagues inside an engineering simulator of C919 aircraft at a research institute of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Zhao Chunling walk past the mockup of C919 and C929 aircraft at a research institute of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Zhao Chunling (1st R) works with her colleagues at a research institute of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Zhao Chunling introduces the cockpit inside a mockup of C929 aircraft at a research institute of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Zhao Chunling (1st R) and her colleagues walk into an engineering simulator of C919 aircraft at a research institute of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

