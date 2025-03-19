Chinese vice premier stresses leading role of enterprises in driving innovation

Xinhua) 09:46, March 19, 2025

XI'AN, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has urged intensified efforts to solidify enterprises' leading role in innovation, and to accelerate the integration of technological and industrial innovation.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour of Xi'an and Weinan, cities in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, from March 16 to 18.

Enterprises are the primary drivers of innovation, he said, emphasizing the need to establish them as key players in decision-making for technological innovation, research and development spending, organization of scientific research, and the transformation of research findings into practical applications.

Enterprises should be encouraged to pursue original and groundbreaking technological advancements and tackle key challenges in core technologies, thereby ensuring the independence, security and controllability of the country's industrial and supply chains, Zhang added.

Additionally, it is important to apply scientific and technological advancements to specific industries and industrial chains, while continuously driving the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and exploring the development of strategic emerging and future industries, he said.

